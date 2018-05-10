UI assessing flood damage at Krannert Center

Photo by: Bridget Lee-Calfas/Provided A pipe that burst at the Krannert Center for the Performing Arts on Wednesday night Image

Officials with the Krannert Center for the Performing Arts on the University of Illinois campus said this weekend's graduation ceremonies will not be impacted after the building experienced flood damage on Wednesday night.



Krannert's Advertising and Publicity Director Bridget Lee-Calfas said it happened at around 9 p.m. as strong storms rolled through the area.



She said a pipe burst in the Foellinger Great Hall, causing damage to some equipment, costumes and the stage lift. Lee-Calfas said staff and students worked through the night to pump the water out.



Lee-Calfas said school officials are assessing things and are making plans for repairs. She did not have a dollar amount for damages.

Lee-Calfas said upcoming graduation ceremonies for UI colleges, Parkland College and area high schools will not be impacted.