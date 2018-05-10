UPDATE: Storm to blame for Champaign house fire

Photo by: Robin Scholz/The News-Gazette Firefighters at the scene of a fire at 505 s. Lynn St. in Champaign on Wednesday, May 9, 2018.

UPDATE, 2:50 p.m.:

CHAMPAIGN — Wednesday night’s brief but violent storm is being blamed for a fire that displaced a central Champaign family.

Deputy Fire Marshal Randy Smith said the fire at 505 S. Lynn St., C, started in the basement of the home after a tree fell down on the electrical service drop and lightning struck very close to the house.

Smith said one of the three people who lived in the two-story house was home and saw smoke coming from behind a refrigerator in the kitchen about 7:40 p.m.

Firefighters were called immediately and found “a substantial amount of fire” in the basement, Smith said.

The fire started in electrical wiring near the base of the stairs at the ceiling level in the basement.

The fire spread upward to the first and second floors through a plumbing chase, he said.

Smith declined to put a damage estimate on the fire but said the flames were mostly contained to the basement and the plumbing chase. The basement was partially finished, he said.

The house cannot be lived in for a while.

* * * * *

Original story, published 6 a.m.:

CHAMPAIGN - Firefighters are trying to find the reason for a fire Wednesday night that displaced a central Champaign family.

A release from Deputy Fire Marshal Randy Smith said a resident of the house at 505 S. Lynn St. found smoke coming from behind the refrigerator about 7:40 p.m., got others out of the house, and called for help.

Firefighters found smoke and fire inside and determined that the fire had started in the basement of the two-story house.

The fire was put out quickly but remains under investigtion.

It was reported at the same time a brief storm that produced heavy rain and lightning was rolling through the area.