UPDATE: 911 service back to normal in Champaign, Vermilion counties

Update:



Champaign County METCAD reports that AT&T has corrected the issue that led to today's phone outage. METCAD says 911 service in Champaign County is back to normal as of 2 p.m.



**



Update:



Vermilion County reports 911 service is back to normal as of 1:30 p.m. Friday.



**



Original story:



Champaign County METCAD reports that phone service is impaired Friday afternoon in Champaign and Vermilion counties.



METCAD Deputy Director Greg Abbott said the dispatch center is not receiving all 911 calls. Until it's fixed, he said if you can't reach 911, call 217-714-0279 or 217-714-2926.



In Vermilion County, the emergency management agency said if you can't reach 911, call 217-442-0153.



The University of Illinois is also advising to use Skype or a business phone if you need to make a 911 call.



Abbott said it appears the outage is widespread and not contained to one carrier.



More details as we know them.