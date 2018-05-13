Champaign shooting leaves Danville man in hospital with 'serious' injuries

CHAMPAIGN — A 21-year-old Danville man was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries after being shot early Sunday morning, authorities said.

According to Champaign police Lt. Nathan Rath, officers were called to the area of East Armory Avenue and South First Street at 12:45 a.m. to respond to a report of shots fired.

When police arrived at the scene, they found a 21-year-old Danville man who had received gunshot wounds, Rath said.

Police provided medical care at the scene by applying a tourniquet before the man was taken to an area hospital, where he was treated for what police described as life-threatening injuries.

According to a police report, the Danville man had attended a party in the 1100 block of Second Street and had been walking back to his vehicle with some friends when the shooting took place.

Police said that the shooting was not a random act and that the victim was the intended target.

Police had no information about a possible suspect on Sunday afternoon.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Champaign Police Department's Investigations Division at 217-351-4545. Those wishing to remain anonymous can contact Champaign County Crime Stoppers at 217-373-8477 or 373tips.com or via the free 'P3 Tips' mobile app.

All tips submitted to Crime Stoppers are electronically stripped of any identifying information and processed by a third-party answering service, not law enforcement.

Cash rewards of up to $1,000 are paid for information leading to an arrest.

University of Illinois police issued a campus-safety notice Sunday morning in connection with the incident.