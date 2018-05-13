Subscribe Log In Search Listen Now

Man hospitalized with ‘serious’ injuries after morning shooting in Champaign
Sun, 05/13/2018 - 11:20am

CHAMPAIGN — A 21-year-old man was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries after being shot early Sunday morning, authorities said. 

Champaign police responded to a report of a shooting about 12:45 a.m. near First Street and Armory Avenue, University of Illinois police announced in a campus safety notice issued Sunday morning.  

“Preliminary information suggests that the shooting was not a random act and that the victim was the intended target,” UI police said in a statement, adding that the victim was not a UI student. 

