UPDATE: Minor damage after Campustown dumpster fire spreads to building

Photo by: Scott Beatty/News-Gazette Media Champaign Fire Department personnel tend to a fire outside an apartment complex at 1007 Locust St. this morning.

CHAMPAIGN — A dumpster fire Monday at a Campustown apartment building caused some minor damage to the structure but resulted in no injuries.

Deputy Fire Marshal Randy Smith said crews were called to 1007 Locust St. shortly after noon. He said the flames damaged some vinyl siding on the outside of the building, but there's no fire damage inside.

Smith said the cause of the fire will remain undetermined. But he said it's possible that trash piling up from University of Illinois student move-out helped spread the flames.

Jessica Lee of Chicago was taking was she described as a "nice nap" when the fire broke out.

Officials are now looking into what started the fire.