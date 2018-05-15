Mahomet-Seymour paying $150,000 in deal with assistant principal

Photo by: Provided Courtney Porter Other Related Content PDF: Courtney Porter separation agreement

MAHOMET — The Mahomet-Seymour school district will pay a roughly six-figure sum to an assistant principal as a part of her separation agreement.

Lincoln Trail Elementary’s Courtney Porter was due to be reassigned to a classroom position. That drew an outcry from residents, and the district and Porter eventually agreed that she’d resign, effective at the end of June.

The district is paying Porter $50,000 in exchange for her resignation (minus tax withholdings) and $50,000 in damages, as well as $50,000 to cover attorney fees.

The district will also pay Porter’s health insurance premiums for 18 months.

In return, Porter agrees to release the district from any liability, including any possible lawsuits.