Urbana Park District to try dogs for geese overcrowding at Crystal Lake Park

The Urbana Park District's latest weapon in the fight against geese overcrowding at Crystal Lake Park comes with four legs and a tail.



Starting this month, an outside company will bring specially-trained border collies into the park to scare off the geese, said park district spokesperson Mark Schultz.

Schultz said park-goers should not disturb the dogs or their handlers, and they should not use their own dogs to chase off the geese.



Schultz did not know how much the effort will cost the park district. It comes after officials have tried several other things to remove the geese, like spray repellents, fences and fake coyotes.



Schultz said too many geese present a number of problems. He said their droppings are a health hazard, and they can be aggressive when protecting a nest.