No one hurt after bush fire spreads to Urbana apartment building

Thu, 05/17/2018 - 4:47pm | Tim Ditman

Urbana's fire marshal said discarded smoking materials are to blame for a bush fire that extended to an apartment building on Thursday.

Crews were called to 1024 Kerr Avenue at around 3:20 p.m. Fire marshal Phil Edwards said they found flames 20 to 30 feet high when they arrived.

Edwards says the flames damaged some siding and a balcony to the tune of $15,000 to $20,000.

No one was hurt.

