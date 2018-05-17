No one hurt after bush fire spreads to Urbana apartment building

Urbana's fire marshal said discarded smoking materials are to blame for a bush fire that extended to an apartment building on Thursday.



Crews were called to 1024 Kerr Avenue at around 3:20 p.m. Fire marshal Phil Edwards said they found flames 20 to 30 feet high when they arrived.



Edwards says the flames damaged some siding and a balcony to the tune of $15,000 to $20,000.



No one was hurt.