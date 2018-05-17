UPDATE: U.S. 45 accident claims Ludlow man

RANTOUL — A Ludlow man was killed and two other men were injured in a two-vehicle crash on U.S. 45, about a mile and a half north of Rantoul on Thursday morning.

The names of those involved are not being released at this time.

Rantoul Fire Chief Ken Waters said his department was called out at 6:16 a.m. to U.S. 45, where the vehicles had hit nearly head on.

Firefighters were called to extricate the deceased male from his vehicle.

Waters said the two males in the other vehicle were taken to an area hospital. The extent of their injuries was not available.

9:25 a.m. Update

Illinois State Police say an accident caused the closure of Route 45 just north of Rantoul Thursday morning.

The road is closed betwen County Road 3100 North and 3200 North. Details on the accident are not yet available.

Original

Illinois State Police say that U.S. 45 is closed just north of Rantoul for the next several hours. The closure is between County Road 3100 North and 3200 North.

No reason was given for the why the road is closed.