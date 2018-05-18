Subscribe Log In Search Listen Now

Friday, May 18, 2018 83 Today's Paper

Breaking News Accident backs up I-57 near Rantoul

Accident backs up I-57 near Rantoul
| Subscribe

More Local

Accident backs up I-57 near Rantoul

Fri, 05/18/2018 - 2:46pm | The News-Gazette

A multi-vehicle rollover crash with injuries has resulted in lane blockage on northbound Interstate 57 about four miles south of Rantoul.

The accident at milepost 246 has backed up traffic for several miles.

More to come.

 

Sections (2):News, Local