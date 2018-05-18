Urbana man injured in shooting

Urbana Police are investigating a shooting this week that injured a man.

According to a police report, officers were called to Prairie Green Apartments in the 2500 block of Prairie Green Drive around 10:15 p.m Wednesday.

Police said that multiple shots were fired in the parking lot of the apartment complex. A 23 year-old Urbana man was hit by gunfire.

He was taken to the hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

Further details on the shooting and a description of the suspect are not yet available.