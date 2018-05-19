Subscribe Log In Search Listen Now

Atwood fire death under investigation
Sat, 05/19/2018 - 6:36am | Mary Schenk

ATWOOD - Police and fire officials are investigating the death of an Atwood resident found in a house Friday where a fire had been reported.

A release from Atwood Police Chief Rob Bross said that police and fire responded to a possible house fire in the 300 block of North Main Street. 

When they arrived, the fire was out but a body was found inside.

Bross said no foul play or suspicious circumstances are suspected. The name of the person is being withheld pending notification of family.

The Illinois State Fire Marshal is assisting Douglas County Coroner Joe Victor with the investigation.

 

