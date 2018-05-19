Urbana man arrested for alleged shooting

Photo by: Champaign County Jail Brandon Lee

URBANA — An Urbana man who allegedly shot an already-injured man who wanted to talk to him is in police custody.

Urbana police Lt. Rich Surles said Brandon Lee, 33, of the 1300 block of Laurel Drive, is accused of firing at least 10 shots at the 38-year-old Urbana man outside his home about 4:12 a.m. Saturday. The man was taken to Carle Hospital, where he's being treated for two gunshot wounds to his foot and leg.

Surles said the dispute apparently stemmed from Lee being upset over guns that were stolen from his house earlier Saturday.

About 1:20 a.m., Lee called police to report that several guns had been stolen from his home but was uncooperative with officers trying to gather suspect information. After talking with Lee and processing the scene for possible evidence, officers left after about 40 minutes.

Police learned later that just minutes before the shooting, Lee had gone to a neighbor's house and accused the occupants of stealing his guns. When he left, an adult there called a relative who knows Lee to have him come speak with Lee.

That man knocked on Lee's door but Lee would not answer. Meantime, Lee called police again to report that someone was trying to get into his house.

The man attempting to speak with Lee was using a crutch to walk, having been recently injured in a motorcycle accident. As he was leaving Lee's house walking across Laurel, Lee came out and allegedly began firing.

A review of the METCAD recordings of Lee's call revealed at least 10 shots were fired. Police examined his gun and found it was empty and the slide locked back. Shell casings were found in the middle of Lee's front yard.

Urbana police took him into custody and he's expected to appear in bond court Sunday on a preliminary charge of aggravated battery with a firearm.

Anyone with information is asked to call Urbana police at 384-2320 or Crime Stoppers at 373-8477.