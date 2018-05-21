UPDATE: Campustown gas leak contained; streets reopened

CHAMPAIGN — Several Campustown streets were closed for a few hours near midday Monday as crews worked to contain a gas leak.

Champaign Deputy Fire Marshal Randy Smith said the leak happened around 10:50 a.m. at the intersection of John and Locust streets when a construction crew apparently hit a 4-inch gas line. He said one apartment was evacuated as a precaution.

John was shut down between Oak and First streets, while Locust was closed between Green and Daniel streets.

By 1:15 p.m., the fire department said the leak had been contained and the streets were re-opened.