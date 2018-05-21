Subscribe Log In Search Listen Now

UPDATE: gas leak near UI campus contained
Mon, 05/21/2018 - 1:09pm | Tim Ditman

New 1:09 p.m. Monday:

The Champaign Fire Department said the leak has been contained, and streets have re-opened.

Original story:

Crews a repairing a gas leak Monday near the University of Illinois campus.

Champaign Deputy Fire Marshal Randy Smith said it happened at around 10:50 a.m. at John Street and Locust Street.  He said it appears a construction crew hit a four inch gas line.  Smith said one apartment was evacuated as a precaution.
 

John Street is shut down Oak Street to First Street, and Locust Street is closed from Green Street to Daniel Street. There's no word on when those roads will re-open.

