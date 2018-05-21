UPDATE: gas leak near UI campus contained

New 1:09 p.m. Monday:



The Champaign Fire Department said the leak has been contained, and streets have re-opened.



**



Original story:



Crews a repairing a gas leak Monday near the University of Illinois campus.



Champaign Deputy Fire Marshal Randy Smith said it happened at around 10:50 a.m. at John Street and Locust Street. He said it appears a construction crew hit a four inch gas line. Smith said one apartment was evacuated as a precaution.



John Street is shut down Oak Street to First Street, and Locust Street is closed from Green Street to Daniel Street. There's no word on when those roads will re-open.