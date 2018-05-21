Woman in critical condition after motorcycle crash

State police said a gust of wind is to blame for a motorcycle crash on Interstate 57 on Sunday that left one woman critically wounded.



Trooper Tracy Lillard said it happened at around 11:50 a.m. on I-57 north bound about 3.5 miles south of Tuscola. She said a motorcycle driven by a 32 year-old Bonfield man was beside an Impala when a strong crosswind blew the bike into the back of the vehicle. The morotcycle slid across the road and into the median, and both riders were ejected.



The passenger, a 30 year-old Bonfield woman, was taken to the hospital by helicopter, where she's listed in critical condition. The motorcycle driver was not seriously hurt.



Lillard said the motorcycle riders were wearing helmets.