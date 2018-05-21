Woman hospitalized after motorcycle crash on I-57 near Tuscola

TUSCOLA — State police said a gust of wind is to blame for a motorcycle crash Sunday on Interstate 57 near Tuscola that left one woman critically wounded.

Trooper Tracy Lillard said about 11:50 a.m. that day, a motorcycle driven by a 32-year-old Bonfield man was in the northbound lanes of I-57 about 3.5 miles south of Tuscola when a strong crosswind blew the bike into the back of a car traveling in the other lane. The morotcycle slid across the road and into the median, and both riders were ejected.

The passenger, a 30-year-old Bonfield woman, was taken to the hospital by helicopter, where she's listed in critical condition. The motorcycle driver was not seriously hurt.

Lillard said both people on the motorcycle were wearing helmets.