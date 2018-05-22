Allerton Park fundraising goal: $8 million
The latest fundraising campaign at the University of Illinois Allerton Park and Retreat Center in Monticello has a goal of repurposing buildings for public use while keeping those structures historically accurate.
Park director Derek Peterson said officials have already raised $2.9 million toward the goal of $8 million over four years.
Peterson said the campaign focuses on phase two of the park's master plan.
- Hear from Derek Peterson.
Peterson said beyond this campaign, phase three of Allerton's master plan involves constructing new buildings and adding new programs for guests.
