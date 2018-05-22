Allerton Park working to raise $8 million over four years

MONTICELLO — The latest fundraising campaign at the University of Illinois' Allerton Park and Retreat Center has a goal of repurposing buildings for public use while keeping those structures historically accurate.

Park director Derek Peterson said officials have already raised $2.9 million toward the goal of $8 million over four years.

Peterson said the campaign focuses on phase two of the park's master plan.

Peterson said beyond this campaign, phase three of Allerton's master plan involves constructing new buildings and adding new programs for guests.