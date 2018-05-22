UPDATE: Two arrested in midmorning shooting in Urbana business district

Photo by: Rick Danzl/The News-Gazette Urbana police continue to collect shell casings Tuesday afternoon on North Cunninghamm Avenue after a midmorning shooting spree in the business district.

URBANA — A midmorning shootout in an Urbana business district has resulted in the arrest of two men but no one injured.

“There were a lot of people out. We were very lucky nobody got hit,” said Urbana police Lt. Rich Surles early Tuesday afternoon.

The drama started about 10:16 a.m. when two men got off a bus at the corner of Cunningham and Oakland avenues.

“They cross the street, a van pulls up and two guys start chasing the primary intended target south from Cunningham and Oakland,” Surles said.

Multiple people called 911, resulting in a heavy turnout of police from the Urbana and University of Illinois departments and the Champaign County Sheriff’s Office.

Surles said many people started directing police to where the suspects and the victims were believed to be.

“There’s people running here, there and everywhere,” he said.

Police found the Champaign man they believe was the intended victim hiding inside a nearby business. Surles said police also located the man who was with him. Neither was physically injured.

Two Urbana police officers found and arrested Kendale Stevenson-Peoples, 22, of the 1200 block of Providence Circle, Champaign, near a business in the 1000 block of North Cunningham Avenue.

A sheriff’s deputy and two Urbana police officers found Michael C. Smith, 23, of Chicago, on Highland Drive on the west side of Cunningham Avenue.

Both men were arrested on preliminary charges of attempted murder and aggravated discharge of a firearm. They are expected to be formally charged Wednesday.

Surles said Smith declined to speak with police and was taken to the county jail. Stevenson-Peoples was taken to jail after being interviewed.

Police found a brown van believed involved in the shooting near a business in the 1000 block of North Cunningham Avenue and brought in a UI dog to sniff for evidence. They are also looking for the person who was driving that van.

Not far from where the van was parked, police found a handgun under a pile of rubbish, Surles said.

“We believe two guns were involved,” he said, adding he did not know the exact number of shots but said many were fired.

Police were busy interviewing witnesses because there were several out.

“There were construction workers up there — Cunningham is down to one lane of traffic around there. There were a ton of cars. There were a lot of people out,” he said.



ORIGINAL STORY 1:20 p.m.

Urbana police said two people are in custody after shots were fired on the north side of town Tuesday morning.



Lt. Rich Surles said officers from Urbana, the University of Illinois and the Champaign County Sheriff's Office responded to the area of Cunningham and Oakland at 10:16 a.m.



He said officers arrested one suspect after a foot chase, while they found another in a van in the area of Cunningham and Kerr. Officers also recovered a handgun in that area. Surles said a third suspect is still at large.



Surles said officers found the victim at a nearby business. That person was not hit by the gunfire.



Surles said police don't have a "clear understanding" about what led up to the shooting.



This story will be updated.