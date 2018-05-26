Subscribe Log In Search Listen Now

Saturday, May 26, 2018 83 Today's Paper

President hails Mahomet 'hero'
| Subscribe

More Local

President hails Mahomet 'hero'

Sat, 05/26/2018 - 11:30am | The News-Gazette

Other Related Content

Read more about Jason Seaman's actions Friday by clicking here

 

His friends and familiy weren't suprised by what Jason Seaman did Friday, taking down a shooter at a Noblesville, Ind., school.

On Saturday morning, President Donald Trump took notice, too.

Trump tweeted from @realDonaldTrump about the Mahomet-Seymour High School grad's quick-thinking at 9:47 a.m.

"Thanks to very brave Teacher & Hero Jason Seaman of Noblesville, Indiana, for his heroic act in saving so many precious young lives. His quick and automatic action is being talked about all over the world!"

 

Sections (2):News, Local