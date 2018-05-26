President hails Mahomet 'hero'
|
His friends and familiy weren't suprised by what Jason Seaman did Friday, taking down a shooter at a Noblesville, Ind., school.
On Saturday morning, President Donald Trump took notice, too.
Trump tweeted from @realDonaldTrump about the Mahomet-Seymour High School grad's quick-thinking at 9:47 a.m.
"Thanks to very brave Teacher & Hero Jason Seaman of Noblesville, Indiana, for his heroic act in saving so many precious young lives. His quick and automatic action is being talked about all over the world!"
