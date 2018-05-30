Champaign County sheriff details 'stranger danger' incident

Authorities are investigating an incident on Tuesday where a man allegedly attempted to entice a teenage girl to enter his vehicle.

Champaign County Sheriff Dan Walsh said the girl was jogging around 2:30 p.m. Tuesday in the area of Dobbins and Roland in northwest Champaign when a man pulled up near her several times and tried to initiate conversations.

Walsh said given the man's actions, it is reasonable to assume he wanted the girl to enter his vehicle, which she did not do.

The only description of the vehicle available is that it is silver in color.

The subject was described as a light-skinned black man in his 30s, bald, and wearing a red shirt and sunglasses.