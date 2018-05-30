Subscribe Log In Search Listen Now

Wednesday, May 30, 2018 83 Today's Paper

Funnel clouds spotted near Champaign; flood warning issued for northern counties
| Subscribe

More Local

Funnel clouds spotted near Champaign; flood warning issued for northern counties

Wed, 05/30/2018 - 3:56pm | Tim Ditman
Alberto&#039;s remnants roll through Champaign
Photo by: Stephen Haas/The News-Gazette
Dark clouds are seen from Olympian Drive as remnants from Subtropical Storm Alberto move through the area Wednesday, May 30, 2018, north of Champaign.

SAVOY — As storms rolled through East Central Illinois Wednesday afternoon, the National Weather Service reported funnel clouds were sighted just after 3 p.m. to the west of Willard Airport in Savoy.

The weather service said in rare cases, the funnel clouds may touch down. You should monitor the weather conditions and be prepared to take shelter.

In addition, the weather service has issued a flood warning for Ford County and western Iroquois County until 9:45 p.m. Wednesday.

Sections (3):News, Local, Weather
Topics (1):Environment