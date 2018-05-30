Funnel clouds spotted near Champaign; flood warning issued for northern counties
SAVOY — As storms rolled through East Central Illinois Wednesday afternoon, the National Weather Service reported funnel clouds were sighted just after 3 p.m. to the west of Willard Airport in Savoy.
The weather service said in rare cases, the funnel clouds may touch down. You should monitor the weather conditions and be prepared to take shelter.
In addition, the weather service has issued a flood warning for Ford County and western Iroquois County until 9:45 p.m. Wednesday.
