Funnel clouds spotted near Champaign; flood warning issued for northern counties

Photo by: Stephen Haas/The News-Gazette Dark clouds are seen from Olympian Drive as remnants from Subtropical Storm Alberto move through the area Wednesday, May 30, 2018, north of Champaign.

SAVOY — As storms rolled through East Central Illinois Wednesday afternoon, the National Weather Service reported funnel clouds were sighted just after 3 p.m. to the west of Willard Airport in Savoy.

The weather service said in rare cases, the funnel clouds may touch down. You should monitor the weather conditions and be prepared to take shelter.

In addition, the weather service has issued a flood warning for Ford County and western Iroquois County until 9:45 p.m. Wednesday.