'Suspicious package' in Danville was empty cooler
DANVILLE — The University of Illinois bomb squad was called to Danville on Thursday to assist police with a "suspicious package," according to Danville Public Safety Director Larry Thomason.
It was an unattended cooler, according to Thomason, that was noticed sitting near a military plane that's displayed in a small park near the intersection of Logan Avenue and Main Street just west of downtown Danville.
Thomason said police were being very cautious with the situation. They established a perimeter and called in the UI bomb squad to be sure it was not dangerous.
Thomason said it turned out to be an empty cooler, and the scene was cleared.
