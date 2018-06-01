After five months, Thomasboro looking for new police chief

Photo by: Debra Rawlings/Rantoul Press Bob Rea

THOMASBORO — After serving for about five months, Bob Rea has stepped down as Thomasboro police chief to return to work for the city of Champaign.

An email newsletter from Champaign said Rea will be a public-works customer-service representative. Before taking the Thomasboro job, which came with a $45,000 salary, he was a lieutenant in the Champaign Police Department.

When reached Friday, Rea didn’t get into specifics on why he resigned, other than to say there was no dispute with the village. Rea added he was ready for “something different.”

Thomasboro Mayor Tyler Evans could not immediately be reached for comment.

Monday’s village board agenda includes the appointment of an interim chief.