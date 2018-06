Update 2:35 p.m. Friday:



State police report the road has re-opened. No other details on the crash were available.



**



From Illinois State Police:



I-57 is shut down at milepost 190 (Mattoon) due to crash at milepost 189. Air Life is on scene. Traffic is being rerouted into Mattoon. Expect closure for several hours southbound.



Northbound traffic is open, but is backed up.