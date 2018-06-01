UPDATE: Rantoul police release 2 people after questioning them in shooting

RANTOUL — Two suspects detained for questioning in a shooting Friday morning at an apartment in east Rantoul have been released.

Police Chief Tony Brown said the man and woman were released while police continue investigating the case.

Brown said Champaign County sheriff’s deputies stopped a vehicle on U.S. 45 north of Urbana that matched the description of one seen driving away from the Rantoul apartment. Sgt. Rodney Sullivan said the suspects were brought to the Rantoul police station for questioning.

Police were called to the shooting at 9:24 a.m. When they arrived, they found a 21-year-old Rantoul man who had been shot in the leg. He was taken to a hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

“I believe he is supposed to undergo surgery this afternoon,” Sullivan said, adding that the man was inside the apartment when he was hit. “There were multiple shots fired into the apartment.”

A woman and girl who were also inside the apartment at the time were not injured.

Sullivan said a man was seen firing shots toward the apartment as he ran away. Two vehicles were hit by bullets. Witnesses saw the man get into a vehicle, which drove off, and they gave a description to police.

Interviews were ongoing Friday afternoon, and no arrests had been made.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Rantoul Police Department at 217-893-5600 or, if wishing to remain anonymous, Champaign County Crime Stoppers at 217-373-8477 or 373tips.com or via the free “P3 Tips” mobile app.

Dave Hinton is editor of the Rantoul Press, a News-Gazette Media community newspaper. For more, visit rantoulpress.com.