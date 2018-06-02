UPDATE: woman taken to hospital by helicopter after I-57 crash

Update 1:45 a.m. Saturday:

State police said a Mattoon woman suffered serious injuries on Friday after her vehicle collided with a semi truck on Interstate 57.



Trooper Tracy Lillard said it happened at around 12:15 p.m. on I-57 southbound about one mile south of Mattoon. She said a Cadillac driven by an 83 year-old Mattoon woman turned toward the crossover and into the path of a semi driven by a 62 year-old Tennessee man. The Cadillac went into the median and rolled several times.



First responders rescued the woman from her vehicle, and she was taken to the hospital by helicopter. There was no word on her condition.



The semi driver was not hurt.



No tickets have been issued.