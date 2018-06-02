UPDATE: woman taken to hospital by helicopter after I-57 crash
Update 1:45 a.m. Saturday:
State police said a Mattoon woman suffered serious injuries on Friday after her vehicle collided with a semi truck on Interstate 57.
Trooper Tracy Lillard said it happened at around 12:15 p.m. on I-57 southbound about one mile south of Mattoon. She said a Cadillac driven by an 83 year-old Mattoon woman turned toward the crossover and into the path of a semi driven by a 62 year-old Tennessee man. The Cadillac went into the median and rolled several times.
First responders rescued the woman from her vehicle, and she was taken to the hospital by helicopter. There was no word on her condition.
The semi driver was not hurt.
No tickets have been issued.
**
Update 2:35 p.m. Friday:
State police report the road has re-opened. No other details on the crash were available.
**
From Illinois State Police:
I-57 is shut down at milepost 190 (Mattoon) due to crash at milepost 189. Air Life is on scene. Traffic is being rerouted into Mattoon. Expect closure for several hours southbound.
Northbound traffic is open, but is backed up.
Shop & Chats
Login to shop for Deals and books or to chat.