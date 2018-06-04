LATEST: 45 cases of windows being shattered

Photo by: Champaign County Jail Kevin L. Casey, 53, of Janesville, Wis., arrested Friday, June 1, 2018, on preliminary charges of aggravated battery to a child, aggravated battery and criminal damage to property in connection with multiple shootings of vehicle windows on Interstate 74 in Champaign, Vermilion and other counties that the highway runs through. Other Related Content UPDATE: Trucker used slingshot to shatter windows on I-74

12:20 p.m.

When state police said about a month ago that it was safe for motorists to venture onto Interstate 74, they’d taken only a few reports of vehicle windows being shattered on the interstate.

Now, as many as 45 cases of windows being shattered on I-74 in four counties — Champaign, Piatt, DeWitt and Vermilion — are believed to have been relevant in the investigation that led to the weekend arrest of Wisconsin trucker Kevin Lee Casey, 53, of Janesville, Wis.

Casey faces charges of aggravated battery, aggravated battery to a child and criminal damage to property. He is believed to have used a slingshot and metal balls to shatter windows of vehicles he drove past on I-74.

Most of the reports from victims came in after May 3, and some dated back to March 30, police said.

Champaign County State’s Attorney Julia Rietz said Casey is being charged in four of the incidents.

“That does not mean there might not be more charges filed in the future,” she said.

Reitz also said she realizes there are opinions circulating about what Casey should be charged with, but the charges are what state law allows for the incidents that occurred.

In all, there were two people hurt in the glass shattering incidents, a child hit with flying glass on May 8 and an adult on May 11.

More serious charges might have been filed if someone had been killed or seriously injured, Reitz said.

“Thankfully, that didn’t happen,” she said.

Capt. Jason Henderson, of ISP Zone 5 Investigations, said there were several main factors led to the arrest of Casey.

Some had to do with the location of the incidents on Interstate 74, and the fact that windows were being struck on westbound vehicles on Wednesdays and eastbound vehicles on Fridays.

State police obtained information leading them to suspect Casey from a video of the May 11 incident that showed a white semitrailer truck passing the victims’ vehicle at the time of the incident. The video showed a license plate number for the truck, and it was registered to Casey as the sole driver. Police said Casey’s route regularly took him through Champaign County.

Based on that information, state police obtained search warrants for phone records and for the truck, and conducted a detail Friday on I-74. Investigators saw the semi between the Neil Street and Prospect Avenue exits and glass being shattered on a minivan traveling east as the two vehicles passed.

State police have had covert vehicles watching the area for weeks, Henderson said.

“In the end, there’s no magic here,” he said. “It just came down to a lot of hard work.”

For now, Vermilion County State’s Attorney Jacqueline Lacy said her office doesn’t have any pending charges against Casey. It’s possible some Vermilion County incidents may be used as evidence in aggravation in the Champaign County trial, she said.

State police believe the window-shattering incidents have also been occurring in other states east of Illinois along I-74 and associated interstates, though Henderson said he doesn’t know of any charges filed in those other states.

Police and Reitz said the investigation is continuing, and they urged people who believe they were victims of these incidents to call police rather than share their stories on social media.

10 a.m.

Illinois State Police's investigation into vandalism along a stretch of Interstate 74 began in March.

"Like finding a needle in a haystack," ISP said at a news conference this morning in Pesotum.

Kevin Lee Casey, 53, of Janesville, Wis., is scheduled to be arraigned at 1:30 p.m. today.

As Champaign County State's Attorney Julia Rietz told WDWS 1400-AM earlier in the morning, her office continues to receive more reports of damage.

ISP said 45 incidents in four counties — Champaign, DeWitt, Piatt and Vermilion — have been reported.

"We believe him to be the sole driver," ISP said.

ISP said it's looking into reports of damage to vehicles along I-72, but most of the incidents took place on I-74.

In a May 10 story in The News-Gazette, Capt. Louis Kink, commander of Illinois State Police District 10, said driving on I-74 remained "absolutely safe."

ISP defended its statement today, saying that most of the reports of damage didn't come in until a Monticello woman's Facebook post in early May. There were three reported incidents, ISP said, "up until May 2."

9:30 a.m.

Champaign County State's Attorney Julia Rietz, ahead of today's 10 a.m. news conference at the Illinois State Police headquarters in Pesotum, touched on the arrest of Kevin Lee Casey, 53, of Janesville, Wis.

"This is a pending case and ongoing investigation," Rietz told 'Penny For Your Thoughts' host Brian Barnhart this morning on WDWS 1400-AM.

Most of the incidents reported occured along Interstate 74 in Champaign County. But Rietz said there have been reports of damage elsewhere, including out of state.

"If you believe you might have been a victim ... we would ask that people with any information" call Illinois State Police at 217-278-5000. "I don't want to miss any potential victims," she said.