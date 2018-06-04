Thomasboro to make its only remaining officer interim police chief

Other Related Content After five months, Thomasboro looking for new police chief

A change in leadership at the Thomasboro police department may mean the tiny Champaign County village goes back to a part-time police chief.



After the departure of full-time chief Bob Rea after five months, mayor Tyler Evans said officer Mike Martinez will be appointed Monday night as interim police chief on a part-time basis. Martinez is currently Thomasboro's only police officer and has been on the force for 12 years.



Evans said after three months, officials will decide whether to make Martinez permanent chief, either full-time or part-time. Or officials could go another route, like contracting with an outside agency for police service.

Evans said Martinez will make less than Rea's $45,000 salary, but he did not have the exact amount.



The mayor said officials are also looking to hire at least two other part-time police officers.