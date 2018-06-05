Another contract extension between Cronus, sanitary district up for vote

Photo by: Heather Coit/The News-Gazette The future site of the fertilizer plant, Cronus, is seen north on 750E, just off U.S. 36, in Tuscola on Friday, June 2, 2017. Cargill is seen on the horizon.

Nearly four years after Cronus Fertilizers announced plans for a more than $1 billion fertilizer plant near Tuscola, the project remains on hold.



The Urbana-Champaign Sanitary District on Thursday will vote on extending its contract with Cronus. The deal is set to expire on July 1.



Sanitary district executive director Rick Manner said Cronus has not yet secured financing for the project, which is necessary to begin construction. So Manner said a letter of credit from Cronus is critical for the district to begin its portion of the work, which includes installing a pump station at the district's plant in southwest Champaign.



Manner says this will be the third extension.



Tuscola Economic Development Corporation Director Brian Moody said Cronus officials continue to say they plan to break ground by the end of this year. Moody added he's in the process of renewing right-of-way agreements with 84 land owners as a part of the project.



Cronus spokesman Dave Lundy said he was checking into the latest developments and didn't have an immediate comment.