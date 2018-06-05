Sanitary district set to vote on third extension of contract with Cronus

Photo by: Heather Coit/The News-Gazette The future site of the fertilizer plant, Cronus, is seen north on 750E, just off U.S. 36, in Tuscola on Friday, June 2, 2017. Cargill is seen on the horizon.

Tuesday 6:15pm Update

URBANA — The Urbana-Champaign Sanitary District is set to vote Thursday on extending a contract with Cronus Fertilizers over the long-stalled, $1 billion-plus plant it plans to build near Tuscola.

Sanitary district Executive Director Rick Manner said Cronus has not yet secured financing for the project, which is necessary to begin construction. He said a letter of credit from Cronus is critical for the district to begin its portion of the work, which includes installing a pump station at its plant in southwest Champaign.

Manner said this will be the third extension of the deal, which is currently set to expire July 1.

Tuscola Economic Development Corporation Director Brian Moody said that he's in the process of renewing right-of-way agreements with 84 landowners as a part of the project.

Cronus spokesman Dave Lundy said the company is still on track for a late 2018 groundbreaking.

Original

URBANA — The Urbana-Champaign Sanitary District is set to vote Thursday on extending a contract with Cronus Fertilizers over the long-stalled, $1 billion-plus plant it plans to build near Tuscola.

Sanitary district Executive Director Rick Manner said Cronus has not yet secured financing for the project, which is necessary to begin construction. He said a letter of credit from Cronus is critical for the district to begin its portion of the work, which includes installing a pump station at its plant in southwest Champaign.

Manner said this will be the third extension of the deal, which is currently set to expire July 1.

Tuscola Economic Development Corporation Director Brian Moody said Cronus officials continue to confirm that they plan to break ground by the end of this year. Moody added that he's in the process of renewing right-of-way agreements with 84 landowners as a part of the project.

Cronus spokesman Dave Lundy said he was checking into the latest developments and didn't have an immediate comment.