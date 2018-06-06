Coroner IDs man killed in parking lot accident

TILTON — Vermilion County authorities are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a man killed after being hit at a gas station parking lot Tuesday.

Vermilion County Coroner Jane McFadden said Ronnie D. Johnson, 67, of rural Danville, was struck and killed on the parking lot of the Circle K gas station, 1622 Georgetown Road, Tilton.

Tilton police Capt. Ryan Schull said the accident happened about 11:20 a.m. Tuesday. He said Mr. Johnson was a customer at the gas station when he was struck by a motorist in the parking lot who did not see him.

Schull declined to release any other information other than to say that "it was definitely an accident and a very sad situation."

An autopsy is scheduled for today.

The Tilton Police Department and the Vermilion County Coroner’s office continue to investigate.



