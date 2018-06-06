Subscribe Log In Search Listen Now

Wednesday, June 6, 2018 83 Today's Paper

Breaking News Three semis, car crash on I-74

Three semis, car crash on I-74
| Subscribe

More Local

Three semis, car crash on I-74

Wed, 06/06/2018 - 3:27pm | Ben Zigterman

State police are on the scene of a four-vehicle crash on Interstate 74 between University Avenue in Urbana and St. Joseph.

The crash in the eastbound lanes involves three semi-trailers and one car in a construction zone, state police said, and there were minor injuries.

Sections (2):News, Local