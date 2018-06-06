Three semis, car crash on I-74
|
State police are on the scene of a four-vehicle crash on Interstate 74 between University Avenue in Urbana and St. Joseph.
The crash in the eastbound lanes involves three semi-trailers and one car in a construction zone, state police said, and there were minor injuries.
Three semis and one car in a crash on I-74 EB MP 187 in construction zone just east of Urbana.
Medical en route. Troopers on scene.
— ISP D-10 Pesotum (@ISPDistrict10) June 6, 2018
