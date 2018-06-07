Eboigbodin transferring from Illinois

CHAMPAIGN — Illinois sophomore Greg Eboigbodin announced his intent to transfer nearly a year to the day he announced his commitment to Brad Underwood's program, doing so in a post to his Twitter account on Thursday afternoon.

The 6-foot-9, 225-pound forward played in 30 games, making two starts, and averaged 2.2 points and 2.4 rebounds per game.

Eboigbodin is the fourth player to transfer this offseason, including Michael Finke, Mark Smith and Te'Jon Lucas. Illinois also lost Leron Black and Matic Vesel, with the former opting to turn pro and the latter deciding to return to Slovenia.

"After much consideration, I have decided it is best for me to transfer," Eboigbodin's Twitter note read. "There are many factors that led to this decision, so please respect it. Despite going our separate ways, this amazing university will always be a part of me and I'll forever cherish the time I spent here. Wishing the Illini basketball program nothing but the best in the future."

Eboigbodin committed to the Illini on June 6, 2017, giving Underwood a big man to add depth for the Illini during the 2017-18 season.

Illinois signed five players total in the 2017 class once it was fully completed, with all three recruits that Underwood brought into the program having since departed.

Smith did so in April 2017 before announcing in April 2018 he would transfer to Missouri. Vesel committed to the Illini in June 2017 before deciding to leave the program in May 2018 after barely playing as a freshman

The transfer of Eboigbodin leaves just 10 scholarship players on the Illinois roster for the 2018-19 season as it stands right now. Of those 10, only four return from last season in Aaron Jordan, Kipper Nichols, Trent Frazier and Da'Monte Williams.

This means Illinois has three available scholarships at the moment to use either for the upcoming season or to stockpile for future seasons, but little depth in the frontcourt.

Two incoming freshmen, 7-footer Samba Kane and 6-9 Giorgi Bezhanishvili, are the only players Illinois currently has on its roster that are taller than 6-6.

Illinois ranked 310th in the country last season in blocked shot percentage amid a 14-18 season that included a fifth straight season without an NCAA tournament appearance.