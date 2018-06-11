DAY AFTER: officials taking stock of damage, flooding

Photo by: Holly Hart/The News-Gazette A house in the Copper Ridge subdivision in Champaign shows extensive damage from Sunday's storms. Image

New 6:40 a.m. Monday:



After peaking at around 7000, around less than 100 Ameren customers remain without power in Champaign and Vermilion counties after Sunday's storms.



A flash flood watch is out for Douglas, Edgar, Coles, Macon, Shelby and Moultrie counties until 9 a.m.



A flash flood warning is out for Shelby and Moultrie counties until 9:15 a.m.



A flood warning is out for the Vermilion River near Danville until Tuesday afternoon.



**



New 6 p.m.:



No one was hurt, but around 24 structures were damaged after storms that prompted tornado warnings rolled through Champaign County Sunday afternoon. There's been no confirmation yet of a tornado.



Champaign County Emergency Management Agency Director John Dwyer said most of the damage came in Champaign's Copper Ridge subdivision, with two homes sustaining heavy roof damage. The Red Cross was on hand in that neighborhood.



Dwyer also said a grain bin near Longview was damaged.



Dwyer said after a malfunction last week, the county's emergency sirens were working Sunday. But he said there wasn't enough information to sound them.

Near Copper Ridge, in the Cherry Hills subdivision, the United Way's Sue Grey got a firsthand look.

In Vermilion County, the emergency management agency got scattered reports of downed trees, crops, and power lines and flooding. But like Champaign County, no injuries were reported, and there's no confirmation yet of a tornado.



The National Weather Service will be doing damage assessments over the coming days.



**



New 4:39 p.m.:



Storm damage also was evident in the Ironwood subdivision in southwest Champaign.

Josh Rosenberg and his wife huddled in the basement of their house in the 4700 block of Watermark as the worst of Sunday's weather hit.

"What I heard reminded me of other times I've been around a tornado," Rosenberg said. "There certainly was a high wind for a short period of time, a definite change of sound.

"It was frightening."

Rosenberg said trees were uprooted, a trampoline was crumpled and roofs were damaged in Ironwood.

New 4:15 p.m.:



The Vermilion County Emergency Management Agency reports the following damage:



Moore St at E. Voorhees – tree down blocking Moore St

1000 block Knollcrest Dr – tree down blocking roadway

W. Raymond Ave at N. Vermilion – tree down blocking W. Raymond

Viaduct on State Route 119 at Alvin flooded

1600 block E. Voorhees St blocked due to flooding

200 block E. 7th St Georgetown – tree across power lines on fire

Western Ave at Hungry Hollow Road – tree down on Western Ave

Oakwood Ave at Pollack Ave in Danville – several power lines down in roadway

Barn Bridge Road at Grape Creek Road in Danville – multiple trees down in road south of bridge

Clingan Lane in Westville, east of cemetary power line down

Perrysville Ave just south of S. Buchanan St in Danville, tree branch down over power lines

No one was reported hurt in Vermilion County.



**



New 3:40 p.m.:



Preisdent and CEO of the United Way of Champaign County Sue Grey reports minor damage near her home in the Cherry Hills subdivision. She can see snapped power poles, shingles blown off houses, and downed trees. Grey said power is out at her home.



"We could see it roll through the neighborhood, this wall of wind," Grey said. "Dusty and dirty and full of stuff. It was like the air was getting sucked out. You could feel that pressure change."



**



New 3:16 p.m.:



A flash flood warning has been issued for Vermilion County until 6:15 p.m.



**



New 3:15 p.m.

Today's storms cause extensive damage in the Copper Ridge subdivision in southwest Champaign.

A downed power line forced the closure of a stretch of Windsor Road. Nearby, the impact of the storms was evident in damaged roofs, trees and fences.



**

New 3 p.m.:



The severe thunderstorm warning for Champaign and surrounding areas has expired.



Power outages in the Champaign-Urbana area are up to around 3,000 customers, according to Ameren's website.



**



New 2:45 p.m.:



A new tornado warning has been issued for parts of Champaign, Vermilion, Douglas, and Edgar counties until 3:30 p.m.



Ameren now reports around 2000 customers out of power in Champaign area.



**



New 2:30 p.m.:



The tornado warning has expired, but the severe thunderstorm warning remains.



The National Weather Service reports scattered instances of downed power lines and tree limbs, but no major damage has been reported as of 2:30 p.m.



Ameren reports 1370 customers are without power southwest of Champaign.



Champaign County EMA's John Dwyer reports damage to some homes in the 4500 block of Copper Ridge Road near the Windsor and Staley intersection, but he did not have specifics.



**



Original story:



A tornado warning is in effect for parts of Champaign, Piatt, and DeWitt counties until 2:30 p.m.



Take shelter.



In addition, a severe thunderstorm watch is in effect for parts of Champaign, Douglas, Piatt, Macon, and Moultrie counties until 3 p.m.