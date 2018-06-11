NWS: Two brief, weak tornadoes hit Champaign

Image Gallery: Storm Damage Cleanup » more Photo by: Stephen Haas Crews from the City of Champaign Public Works Department remove branches and debris from Copper Road after Sunday's storm Monday, June 11, 2018, in Champaign. Image Gallery

New 4:10 p.m. Monday:

Two brief, weak tornadoes hit the southwest edge of Champaign Sunday afternoon, according to a premilinary report from the National Weather Service.

"Two very brief, weak tornadoes spun up on the leading edge of the line of storms on the southwest outskirts of the city of Champaign," the NWS said. "The line of storms was also responsible for widespread wind damage, with estimated peak gusts of 60 to 80 mph, from Mahomet through Champaign/Urbana to Broadlands."

Both tornadoes were rated EF-0, meaning they had wind speeds between 65 and 85 mph.

The first tornado had winds of about 80 to 85 mph and travelled a tenth of a mile with a width of 30 yards, according to the NWS.

"At 2:16 pm CDT a weak tornado briefly touched down in the backyward of a residence on Copper Ridge Road. The tornado damaged the roofs of two homes, damaged a shed, fencing, and trees. Eyewitnesses stated the tornado dissipated in about 30 seconds or less, about one-tenth of a mile to the east-southeast of where it formed," the NWS said.

The second storm had winds of about 75 to 80 mph and travelled about a tenth of a mile with a width of 20 yards, according to the NWS.

"After the tornado near Copper Ridge Road dissipated, the line of thunderstorms produced wind damage to trees in Zahnd Park. The storm crossed I-57, and then shortly thereafter, a second brief tornado developed near Duncan Road and Rolling Acres Drive. This tornado snapped off the tops of trees and did minor damage to two properties," the NWS said.

This tornado also dissipated in less than a minute, according to the NWS.

3:15 p.m. Monday:

Preliminary reports confirmed that a tornado touched down Sunday in southwest Champaign, according to Randy Smith, deputy fire marshal for the Champaign Fire Department.

The National Weather Service has been assessing damage since 10 a.m. Monday, Smith said.

Despite this initial conclusion, Smith said the observable conditions didn't warrant activating the tornado sirens.

"Neither the NWS utilizing radar echo or trained weather spotters were able to observe conditions that would have caused the outdoor warning siren system to be activated," he said.

The sirens are used when local weather spotters or emergency personnel report a funnel cloud or tornado threatening the area, Smith said, and when a tornado touches down and the NWS spots a "radar echo."

Also Monday, the city of Champaign said it would be picking up tree debris until June 18 in the area bordered by Windsor Road, Rising Road, Kirby Avenue and Staley Road.

The debris should be placed at the curbside in yard waste bags or bundled in non-metallic twine.

9:40 a.m. Monday:



The National Weather Service has a team en route to Champaign to survey damage and determine whether a tornado touched down.



"They'll be talking to people impacted and to emergency management folks," said NWS meteorologist Chris Miller, who's based in Lincoln.



Miller hoped to have findings by mid-afternoon.



New 9 a.m. Monday:



At the University of Illinois Golf Course in Savoy, director Mike Wallner reported around 50 trees down on the Orange course.



"It's closed today for sure," said Wallner.



He said the Blue course is open, and officials will decide later Monday when the Orange course can re-open.

The annual UI Open is scheduled to take place Saturday and Sunday on the Orange course.



New 6:40 a.m. Monday:



After peaking at around 7,000, around 100 Ameren customers remain without power in Champaign and Vermilion counties after Sunday's storms.



A flash flood watch is out for Douglas, Edgar, Coles, Macon, Shelby and Moultrie counties until 9 a.m.



A flash flood warning is out for Shelby and Moultrie counties until 9:15 a.m.



A flood warning is out for the Vermilion River near Danville until Tuesday afternoon.



New 6 p.m.:



No one was hurt, but around 24 structures were damaged after storms that prompted tornado warnings rolled through Champaign County Sunday afternoon. There's been no confirmation yet of a tornado.



Champaign County Emergency Management Agency Director John Dwyer said most of the damage came in Champaign's Copper Ridge subdivision, with two homes sustaining heavy roof damage. The Red Cross was on hand in that neighborhood.



Dwyer also said a grain bin near Longview was damaged.



Dwyer said after a malfunction last week, the county's emergency sirens were working Sunday. But he said there wasn't enough information to sound them.

Near Copper Ridge, in the Cherry Hills subdivision, the United Way's Sue Grey got a firsthand look.

In Vermilion County, the emergency management agency got scattered reports of downed trees, crops, and power lines and flooding. But like Champaign County, no injuries were reported, and there's no confirmation yet of a tornado.



The National Weather Service will be doing damage assessments over the coming days.



New 4:39 p.m.:



Storm damage also was evident in the Ironwood subdivision in southwest Champaign.

Josh Rosenberg and his wife huddled in the basement of their house in the 4700 block of Watermark as the worst of Sunday's weather hit.

"What I heard reminded me of other times I've been around a tornado," Rosenberg said. "There certainly was a high wind for a short period of time, a definite change of sound.

"It was frightening."

Rosenberg said trees were uprooted, a trampoline was crumpled and roofs were damaged in Ironwood.



New 4:15 p.m.:



The Vermilion County Emergency Management Agency reports the following damage:



Moore St at E. Voorhees – tree down blocking Moore St

1000 block Knollcrest Dr – tree down blocking roadway

W. Raymond Ave at N. Vermilion – tree down blocking W. Raymond

Viaduct on State Route 119 at Alvin flooded

1600 block E. Voorhees St blocked due to flooding

200 block E. 7th St Georgetown – tree across power lines on fire

Western Ave at Hungry Hollow Road – tree down on Western Ave

Oakwood Ave at Pollack Ave in Danville – several power lines down in roadway

Barn Bridge Road at Grape Creek Road in Danville – multiple trees down in road south of bridge

Clingan Lane in Westville, east of cemetary power line down

Perrysville Ave just south of S. Buchanan St in Danville, tree branch down over power lines

No one was reported hurt in Vermilion County.



New 3:40 p.m.:



Preisdent and CEO of the United Way of Champaign County Sue Grey reports minor damage near her home in the Cherry Hills subdivision. She can see snapped power poles, shingles blown off houses, and downed trees. Grey said power is out at her home.



"We could see it roll through the neighborhood, this wall of wind," Grey said. "Dusty and dirty and full of stuff. It was like the air was getting sucked out. You could feel that pressure change."



New 3:16 p.m.:



A flash flood warning has been issued for Vermilion County until 6:15 p.m.



New 3:15 p.m.

Today's storms cause extensive damage in the Copper Ridge subdivision in southwest Champaign.

A downed power line forced the closure of a stretch of Windsor Road. Nearby, the impact of the storms was evident in damaged roofs, trees and fences.



New 3 p.m.:



The severe thunderstorm warning for Champaign and surrounding areas has expired.



Power outages in the Champaign-Urbana area are up to around 3,000 customers, according to Ameren's website.



New 2:45 p.m.:



A new tornado warning has been issued for parts of Champaign, Vermilion, Douglas, and Edgar counties until 3:30 p.m.



Ameren now reports around 2000 customers out of power in Champaign area.



New 2:30 p.m.:



The tornado warning has expired, but the severe thunderstorm warning remains.



The National Weather Service reports scattered instances of downed power lines and tree limbs, but no major damage has been reported as of 2:30 p.m.



Ameren reports 1370 customers are without power southwest of Champaign.



Champaign County EMA's John Dwyer reports damage to some homes in the 4500 block of Copper Ridge Road near the Windsor and Staley intersection, but he did not have specifics.



Original story:



A tornado warning is in effect for parts of Champaign, Piatt, and DeWitt counties until 2:30 p.m.



Take shelter.



In addition, a severe thunderstorm watch is in effect for parts of Champaign, Douglas, Piatt, Macon, and Moultrie counties until 3 p.m.