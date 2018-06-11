Practice facility renovations: $30 million

The UI announced it will spend $30 million on renovations to its 20-year-old basketball practice facility.

The school said Monday the project will more than double the building’s square footage and benefit both the men’s and women’s teams. Among the improvements: Added court space, improved sports medicine facilities and upgraded strength and conditioning areas.

Second-year men’s coach Brad Underwood said the renovation will “offer a comprehensive, functional space that is the players’ home-away-from-home and has them excited every time they walk in the doors.”

The school said money for the project will come through a fundraising campaign.

The Illinois men’s program has had a slow decline since finishing as the national runner-up in 2005. The Illini had a 14-18 record in Underwood’s first season.