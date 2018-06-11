Subscribe Log In Search Listen Now

Practice facility renovations: $30 million
Mon, 06/11/2018 - 3:04pm | The Associated Press

The UI announced it will spend $30 million on renovations to its 20-year-old basketball practice facility.

Illinois on Monday announced a million renovation for its basketball practice facility. College basketball beat writer Scott Richey weighs in on that, Ayo Dosunmu's role with USA basketball and the latest big man to leave Brad Underwood's program in his weekly podcast. 

The school said Monday the project will more than double the building’s square footage and benefit both the men’s and women’s teams. Among the improvements: Added court space, improved sports medicine facilities and upgraded strength and conditioning areas.

Second-year men’s coach Brad Underwood said the renovation will “offer a comprehensive, functional space that is the players’ home-away-from-home and has them excited every time they walk in the doors.”

The school said money for the project will come through a fundraising campaign.

The Illinois men’s program has had a slow decline since finishing as the national runner-up in 2005. The Illini had a 14-18 record in Underwood’s first season.