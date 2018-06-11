State to reopen bidding on Shelbyville resort development

Other Related Content Lone bid to overhaul Eagle Creek Resort under review

The state will soon reopen the bidding to redevelop the shuttered Eagle Creek Resort on Lake Shelbyville.



Illinois Department of Natural Resources spokesman Ed Cross on Monday revealed new details on the lone bid received from Sullivan Harbor, based in Sullivan.

A representative for Sullivan Harbor could not be reached for comment. Our newsroom has submitted a FOIA request to find out more about the bid and why it was rejected.



Cross did not have a timeline for the second bidding period. He says Eagle Creek "remains on our radar."



The resort was built in the 1980s and closed in 2009. There have been several attempts to revitalize and reopen the resort since then.