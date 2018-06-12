Probe underway in officer-involved shooting death

DANVILLE — Illinois State Police are conducting an investigation into an early-morning death of 34-year-old Danville man, who allegedly was armed when he was shot by Danville police.

Public Safety Director Larry Thomason said the shooting occurred when police responded to a domestic disturbance in the 600 block of Sherman Street around 1:55 a.m.

“It was reported to police that a male subject had been present in the home and threatened an individual with a firearm, but had left the residence,” Thomason said.

Thomason said a description of the man, his vehicle and license plate number were provided to the 911 communications center and then relayed to responding officers.

He said two officers who were responding to the call spotted the vehicle in the 600 block of Harmon Street. They initiated a traffic stop and ordered the driver to show his hands and exit the vehicle.

Thomason said the driver had a firearm in his hand and ignored the officers’ orders, “at which point the officers fired upon the person.”

The man was pronounced dead by the Vermilion County coroner’s office. His name has not been released yet.

Thomason said the officers weren’t injured during the incident.

This morning, yellow crime scene tape surrounded an apparent vacant house at 606 Harmon as passersby slowed to view the scene and talk about what they had read on social media.

A news conference involving the case has been scheduled for 11:45 a.m. today at the Public Safety Building.