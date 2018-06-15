Heat advisory issued for weekend

The National Weather Service says a portion of East Central Illinois will be under a Heat Advisory this weekend.

The advisory will be in effect from 1 p.m. Friday afternoon until 7 p.m. on Monday and includes DeWitt, Macon, Moultrie, Piatt, and Shelby counties.

Highs will reach the low to mid 90s Friday through Monday and heat indexes will range from 100 to 105 degrees.

Heat illnesses are possible under those conditions, so be sure to drink plenty of water, wear light weight and loose fitting clothing, take frequent breaks, and check on neighbors and relatives.