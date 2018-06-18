Subscribe Log In Search Listen Now

Chrisman woman killed in crash on Friday night
Mon, 06/18/2018 - 8:20am | Michael Kiser

The Champaign County Coroner says a Chrisman woman was killed in a crash on Friday night in Edgar County.

Coroner Duane Northrup says 84-year-old Helen Bonwell was pronounced dead of multiple traumatic injuries just after 12 a.m. Saturday.

Northrup says Bonwell was a passenger in a vehicle driven by her husband, which was reportedly hit by another vehicle.

No autopsy will be performed. Further details on the accident are not yet available.

