Chrisman woman killed in crash on Friday night
|
The Champaign County Coroner says a Chrisman woman was killed in a crash on Friday night in Edgar County.
Coroner Duane Northrup says 84-year-old Helen Bonwell was pronounced dead of multiple traumatic injuries just after 12 a.m. Saturday.
Northrup says Bonwell was a passenger in a vehicle driven by her husband, which was reportedly hit by another vehicle.
No autopsy will be performed. Further details on the accident are not yet available.
