Danville shooting victims ID'd

DANVILLE — The Vermilion County coroner’s office on Monday released the names of the two men who were shot and killed outside of a Danville motorcycle club early Saturday morning.

They were identified as Albert L. Gardner, Jr., 23, and Tahji S. McGill, 17, both of Danville.

Autopsies were performed on both men on Saturday, but the results are pending.

Danville police continue to investigate the shooting, which occurred around 2 a.m. outside of the Untouchables Motorcycle Club, 106 Commercial St. and also injured a 36-year-old Danville man.

Authorities are looking for 18-year-old Deontae N. Bright, of Danville, in connection with the fatal shootings and another that injured a 36-year-old man.

According to Public Safety Director Larry Thomason, police were called to the club for a report of shots fired.

When they arrived, they found three male victims who appeared to have been shot.

The motorcycle club was holding a Father’s Day weekend field meet, which included a dance on Saturday night and a race on Sunday.

A member said people had gathered for a party on Friday night. He said the shooting didn’t involve any members, but people who had come on to the property.