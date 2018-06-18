Watseka couple killed in head-on collision

Illinois State Police say that a Watseka couple was killed in a head-on collision in that city Sunday afternoon.

Iroquois County Coroner Bill Cheatum said John and Reta Dowling, both 84, died in the accident.

The report said John Dowling was traveling eastbound in a van on U.S. 24 near Oppyville Road around 2:15 p.m. Sunday when he entered the westbound lane of traffic and hit a truck head-on.

He was pronounced dead at the scene. His wife, Reta, was airlifted to Carle Foundation Hospital where she later died.

The two occupants of the other vehicle were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.