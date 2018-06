Photo by: Wesley Kibler/courtesy The National Weather service said a funnel cloud was spotted at around 12:30 p.m. Tuesday about 4 miles south of Gifford. Former St. Joseph-Ogden star wrestler Wesley Kibler snapped this photo en route from Armstrong to Urbana.

GIFFORD — The National Weather service said a funnel cloud was spotted at around 12:30 p.m. Tuesday about 4 miles south of Gifford.

The weather service said Tuesday's conditions can lead to "weak rotations." In rare cases, a funnel cloud can touch down and become a tornado.

You should monitor the weather conditions and be prepared to take shelter.