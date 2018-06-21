Subscribe Log In Search Listen Now

Thursday, June 21, 2018 83 Today's Paper

Third major crash of the day on U.S. 45
| Subscribe

More Local

Third major crash of the day on U.S. 45

Thu, 06/21/2018 - 4:28pm | Ben Zigterman

Other Related Content

State police are en route to the third major crash in the area in less than an hour Thursday.

This one happened on U.S. 45 at the county line between Champaign and Douglas counties, according to state police.

 

 

Sections (2):News, Local