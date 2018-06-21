Third major crash of the day on U.S. 45
|
State police are en route to the third major crash in the area in less than an hour Thursday.
This one happened on U.S. 45 at the county line between Champaign and Douglas counties, according to state police.
Rollover #crash with injuries on US Route 45 at the Champaign/Douglas County line.
Troopers and EMS en route.
Third major crash in less than an hour in our district. Please slow down.
— ISP D-10 Pesotum (@ISPDistrict10) June 21, 2018
