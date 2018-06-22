UPDATED: Hays retiring from Springfield early for private sector job

An area state representative who was scheduled to leave office at the end of his term in January announced Friday he is leaving the General Assembly early.



Republican Chad Hays of Catlin said he has accepted a job in the private sector as the Executive Director of Crosspoint Human Services in Danville. His last day serving the 104th district will be Sept. 7.



Hays said he has decided the timing is right to return to the private sector where his background and expertise in healthcare administration can be put to good use. He said his service as a legislator has been the "honor of a lifetime and a tremendous privilege."

Hays said having a budget in place on time provided him an opportunity to step aside early.

Hays said most of the action in the General Assembly takes place in the spring session.

Hays has served in the Illinois House since 2010 and as Assistant Minority Leader since 2013.

Hays said there will be someone appointed to finish out his term. He said it will be up to the Republican party leaders in Champaign and Vermilion counties to decide who will take his place until the term ends in January. Hays said information is expected to be released soon for people who may have an interest in the seat.



Republican Mike Marron is facing Democrat Cindy Cunningham in the November election for the right to replace Hays. The winner of that race will be seated to a two year term on Jan. 9.