Weather roundup: funnel clouds spotted, flood advisory expires
Fri, 06/22/2018 - 4:14pm | Tim Ditman

The National Weather Service reported Friday afternoon that several funnel clouds have been spotted Friday on a line from Danville to Champaign to Taylorville.

The weather service said on rare occasions, the funnel clouds may briefly touch down and become a tornado.

You should monitor the conditions and be prepared to take shelter.

The weather service has issued a flood advisory until 7 p.m. Friday for southeastern Ford County and southern Iroquois County.

Do not drive over a flooded road.

