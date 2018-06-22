Weather roundup: funnel clouds spotted, flood advisory issued
|
The National Weather Service reported Friday afternoon that several funnel clouds have been spotted Friday on a line from Danville to Champaign to Taylorville.
The weather service said on rare occasions, the funnel clouds may briefly touch down and become a tornado.
You should monitor the conditions and be prepared to take shelter.
The weather service has issued a flood advisory until 7 p.m. Friday for southeastern Ford County and southern Iroquois County.
Do not drive over a flooded road.
Shop & Chats
Login to shop for Deals and books or to chat.